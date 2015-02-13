Feb 13 Teleste Oyj :

* Teleste's subsidiary Cableway AG has signed a three year frame agreement with one year option with Kabel Deutschland on the upgrading and maintenance services of cable networks

* Estimated value of this frame agreement is 50 million to 60 million euros ($57.10 million - $68.52 million) per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8757 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)