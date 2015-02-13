BRIEF-Snakk Media sees staff turnover for year ending 31 March 2017 to be 33 pct
* Sees staff turnover for year ending 31 March 2017 33 pct compared to target of 24 pct
Feb 13 Notorious Pictures SpA :
* Acquires rights to 12 new films at recent Berlin Festival Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees staff turnover for year ending 31 March 2017 33 pct compared to target of 24 pct
* WPCS International Inc - Effective as of March 30, 2017 board resolved to increase size of board by 2 directors, for total of 7 directors - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nZYZve] Further company coverage:
* First round of election is on April 23, runoff on May 7 (releads with Macron and Le Pen clashing)