BRIEF-R Split III to redeem all Class A and Class B preferred shares
* R Split III Corp - all Class A capital shares and Class B preferred shares, Series 1 will be redeemed by co in accordance with terms on may 31, 2017
Feb 13 Cegereal SA :
* Says in 2014, EPRA earnings rose by 24 pct to 23.7 million euros ($27.1 million)
* Full year 2014 net rental income is 44.7 million euros, up 3.3 pct
* To recommend 1.65 euro in dividends per share in 2015, payable on July 16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8754 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PRINCETON, N.J./WASHINGTON, April 4 The Federal Reserve's top regulator, who steps down on Wednesday after a career defending tough restrictions on big banks, used his last speech as a U.S. central banker to concede on Tuesday that some of the rules adopted following the financial crisis have proven too complicated and should be adjusted.
* MarketAxess HOLDINGS INC - total monthly trading volume for March 2017 of $155.2 billion