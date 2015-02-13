BRIEF-R Split III to redeem all Class A and Class B preferred shares
* R Split III Corp - all Class A capital shares and Class B preferred shares, Series 1 will be redeemed by co in accordance with terms on may 31, 2017
Feb 13 Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc :
* Directorate change
* James M. Guyette, president and CEO Rolls-Royce North America to retire
* Irene Dorner appointed non-executive director
* John Neill to retire as a non-executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MarketAxess HOLDINGS INC - total monthly trading volume for March 2017 of $155.2 billion
* Says its board granted a waiver to co's code of business conduct and ethics that had been requested by its ceo Harris Simmons