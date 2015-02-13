BRIEF-Stephen Brown notifies intention to resign as chief financial officer of STAAR Surgical
* Stephen Brown notified co of his intention to resign as vice president and chief financial officer
Feb 13 Hansa Medical AB :
* Q4 net sales in group amounted to 841,000 Swedish crowns ($99,860) compared with 762,000 crowns for Q4 2013
* Q4 operating loss 8.6 million crowns versus loss 4.3 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4215 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepts for priority review Bristol-Myers Squibb's application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in previously treated DMMR or MSI-H metastatic colorectal cancer
* Landec Corporation reports third quarter and first nine months fiscal 2017 results