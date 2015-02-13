Feb 13 Lotus Bakeries Nv

* In 2014 the consolidated turnover of the Lotus Bakeries Group grew by 4.7 pct to 348 million euro

* Proposed gross dividend of 12.40 euro per share in 2014

* Recurrent operating and recurrent operating cash flow increased by respectively 8.1 million euro and 11.4 million euro (20.5 pct) compared to last year

* Says FY 2014 net result 36.8 million euro versus 27.9 million euro a year earlier

* Growth comes almost entirely from branded products, where turnover increased by 14 million

* Says financial result in 2014 is slightly positive mainly due to positive results on exchange rates