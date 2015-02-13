Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 13 Noemalife SpA :
* Says 4 million euros ($4.56 million) convertible bond issue has been approved by shareholders' meeting
* Bonds are reserved for major shareholder Maggioli SpA
* Company will issue 40,000 bonds with nominal value of 100 euros per bond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8778 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)