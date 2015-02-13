UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 13 GKS Gieksa Katowice SA :
* Q4 net loss 3.5 million zlotys ($953,912) versus loss of 1.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 revenue 785,767 zlotys versus 326,643 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6691 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources