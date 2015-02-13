UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 13 Sun International Ltd
* Agreement with shareholders of Dreams S.A. to merge its casino and hotel portfolio of assets with Sun International's latam portfolio
* Anticipated that merger of assets will give Sun International approximately 50 pct of combined entity
* Will increase its shareholding to 55 pct and consolidate results of merged entity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources