BRIEF-Chubb says CEO Evan Greenberg's 2016 total compensation was $24.4 mln – SEC Filing
Feb 13 Mutlu Yatirim Proje ve Gayrimenkul Gelistirme AS :
* FY 2014 net profit of 5 million lira ($2.03 million) versus loss of 12.0 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.4590 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Aeon Mall's group operating revenue will likely rise 20% to roughly 270 billion yen for year ended in February - Nikkei
WASHINGTON, April 4 The U.S. Labor Department will delay the implementation of its "fiduciary rule" by 60 days while it undertakes a review into whether the rule may hinder Americans' ability to get access to retirement investment advice, according to a filing in the Federal Register.