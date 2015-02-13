Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 13 Datagate Bilgisayar :
* FY 2014 net profit of 8.50 million lira ($3.45 million) versus loss of 3.21 million lira year ago
* FY 2014 revenue of 455 million lira versus 157.44 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.4621 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)