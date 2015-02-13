BRIEF-Chubb says CEO Evan Greenberg's 2016 total compensation was $24.4 mln – SEC Filing
* Chubb Ltd - CEO Evan G. Greenberg's 2016 total compensation was $24.4 million versus $20.4 million in 2015 – SEC Filing
Feb 13 Letus Capital SA :
* Q4 net loss 126,680 zlotys ($34,538) versus profit 152,688 zlotys year ago
* Q4 revenue 5,369 zlotys versus 9,485 zlotys yoy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6678 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Aeon Mall's group operating revenue will likely rise 20% to roughly 270 billion yen for year ended in February - Nikkei
WASHINGTON, April 4 The U.S. Labor Department will delay the implementation of its "fiduciary rule" by 60 days while it undertakes a review into whether the rule may hinder Americans' ability to get access to retirement investment advice, according to a filing in the Federal Register.