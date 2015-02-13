Feb 13 Exact Holding NV :

* Funds advised by Apax Partners declare offer for Exact unconditional

* 98.23 percent of the shares tendered and accepted

* Settlement of tendered shares will take place on Feb. 20, 2015

* Remaining shares can be tendered in post-closing acceptance period commencing on Feb. 16, 2015 and ending on Feb. 27, 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1Cp1RP4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)