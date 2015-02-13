Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 13 Exact Holding NV :
* Funds advised by Apax Partners declare offer for Exact unconditional
* 98.23 percent of the shares tendered and accepted
* Settlement of tendered shares will take place on Feb. 20, 2015
* Remaining shares can be tendered in post-closing acceptance period commencing on Feb. 16, 2015 and ending on Feb. 27, 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1Cp1RP4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)