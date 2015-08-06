BRIEF-Karel Elektronik wins contract worth 21.0 million lira
* Wins tender contract for 21.0 million lira ($5.85 million) plus VAT from ASELSANNET Elektronik
(Corrects FY 2014 net loss in headline and body text to 203,710 zlotys from 166,737 zlotys and FY 2013 net loss to 254,479 zlotys from 240,294 zlotys. The company corrected its own statement.)
Feb 13 Air Market SA :
* FY 2014 net loss 203,710 zlotys ($53,206) versus loss of 254,479 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8287 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wins tender contract for 21.0 million lira ($5.85 million) plus VAT from ASELSANNET Elektronik
* Emaar chairman has invested in e-commerce firms (Adds background, details)