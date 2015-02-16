UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 16 Grammer AG :
* FY preliminary figures show a substantial increase of over 7 percent in revenue to 1.36 billion euros ($1.5 billion)
* FY group EBIT is about 57 million euros on previous year's level
* Projects a further increase in revenue for group as a whole in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8763 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.