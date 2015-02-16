UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 16 Valora Holding AG :
* According to statement made on Feb. 12, Ethenea Independent Investors S.A., said it decreased their total shareholdings in registered shares of Valora Holding to 4.95 percent on Feb. 12 Source text - bit.ly/1BgGIer Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.