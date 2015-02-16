Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 16 Seamless Q4
* Seamless Q4 sales SEK 43,214 thousand (52,369)
* Operating Loss SEK -51,312 thousand (-29,605)
* Seamless Q4 SEQR sales SEK 1,911 thousand (2,410)
* Says due to Ingram Micro Mobility acquisition, revenue and profit margin for Distribution business segment will increase from Q1 2015 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Oskar von Bahr)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order