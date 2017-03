Feb 16 Jkx Oil & Gas Plc :

* International arbitration proceedings

* Commenced arbitration proceedings against Ukraine under Energy Charter treaty

* Is seeking compensation for losses it has suffered from Ukraine's treaty violations

* Seeking repayment of more than $180 million in rental fees that Ukrainian subsidiary paid on production of oil and gas in ukraine since 2011 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)