UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
Feb 16 Hunting Plc
* Is re-aligning its business units to new operating environment
* Expect lower levels of industry activity, commodity prices remain subdued which will feed through to group's profitability for year ahead
* Well completion and well construction businesses are expected to be most affected
* Corrective cost-actions in response to market conditions across all of hunting's operations are underway
* Those businesses which are most impacted by lower levels of activity anticipated have begun programmes of headcount reductions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.