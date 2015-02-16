Feb 16 Hunting Plc

* Is re-aligning its business units to new operating environment

* Expect lower levels of industry activity, commodity prices remain subdued which will feed through to group's profitability for year ahead

* Well completion and well construction businesses are expected to be most affected

* Corrective cost-actions in response to market conditions across all of hunting's operations are underway

* Those businesses which are most impacted by lower levels of activity anticipated have begun programmes of headcount reductions