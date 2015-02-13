BRIEF-Alibaba Group Holding reports 5.78 pct stake in Momo's Class A ordinary shares as of March 31 - SEC Filing

* Alibaba Group Holding reports 5.78 percent stake in Momo Inc's Class A ordinary shares as of March 31 versus 14 percent of Class A ordinary shares as of March 23 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nZZkhz] Further company coverage: