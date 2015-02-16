Feb 16 Italtile Ltd

* System-Wide turnover from continuing operations increased 19% to r2,72 billion for 6 months to Dec

* Headline EPS from continuing operations grew 28% to 35,7 cents for 6 months to Dec

* Declared an interim gross cash dividend (number 97) for six months ended 31 December 2014 of 12,0 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)