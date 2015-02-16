Feb 16 Altran Technologies SA :

* Altran acquires Nspyre, leading Dutch specialist in research and development and high technology services

* Acquisition of Nspyre was entirely financed by Altran group and will be accretive as of first year with 2015 EPS increase of circa +5 percent on pro forma basis

* Nspyre acquisition operation expected to be finalised in first quarter of 2015