* Suspension of listing and trading of Mecom shares

* Announces that listing of Mecom shares on official list and trading of Mecom shares on London Stock Exchange have been suspended with effect from 7:30 a.m. (UK time) today

* Delisting of Mecom shares and cancellation of admission to trading of Mecom shares on London Stock Exchange is expected to take place at 8:00 a.m. (UK time) on 17 February 2015