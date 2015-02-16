BRIEF-Hyvision System signs contract worth 4.0 bln won
* Says it signed a 4.0 billion won contract with a China partner to provide CCM(Compact Camera Module) inspection equipment in Nanchang, China
Feb 16 Your Image SA :
* Its FY 2014 forecast will not be met
* Lower results due to high competition and worse situation in the PR and advertising sector
* In its previous guidance, issued in 2012, the company forecasted FY 2014 revenue of 2 million zlotys and net profit of 350,000 zlotys
* Says it proposes to change company name to IGis System Co.,LTD from Kyung Bong Co.,LTD