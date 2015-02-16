UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 16 Nicolas Games SA :
* Q4 net income 46,261 zlotys ($12,627) versus 141,797 zlotys year ago
* Q4 revenue 180,668 zlotys versus 279,228 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6636 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.