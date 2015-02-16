UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
Feb 16 Kazakhstan Kagazy Ao
* FY group revenue of $55.9 million (versus. 2013 restated: $ 67.2 million)
* FY gross profit of $22.7 million (versus. 2013 restated: $ 30.5 million)
* FY EBITDA before exceptional items of $8.8 million (versus. 2013 restated: $15.1 million)
* FY gross margin of 40.6% (versus. 2013 restated: 45.4%)
* Production of paper amounted to 54.9 thousand tons compared to 55.1 thousand tons for 2013
* Average selling price of paper and corrugated packaging increased by 9 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.