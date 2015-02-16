Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 16 Acrebit SA :
* Will buy back no more than 100,000 of its own shares for not less than 2 zlotys and no more than 10 zlotys ($3) per share
* Its share buy-back programme to start on Feb. 16 and to finish by July 1, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6600 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order