Feb 16 Accelerate Property Fund Ltd :
* Has entered into an agreement to acquire property holding
companies for six properties currently tenanted by KPMG Inc. And
KPMG Services
* Total purchase consideration for assets is 850 million
rand and Accelerate has access to a fully funded debt package to
settle acquisition
* Acquisitions are subject to south african competition
authorities' approval and conditions precedent in line with
transaction of this nature
* As a result of acquisition, more than 45% of weighted
average portfolio lease expiry has been extended to post
september 2018
