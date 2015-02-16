Feb 16 Ilkka Yhtyma Oyj :

* Q4 net sales 11.0 million euros ($12.55 million) versus 11.7 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating profit 2.9 million euros versus 1.3 million euros year ago

* Proposes 2014 dividend of 0.10 euro per share

* Group net sales and operating profit own operations, excluding share of Alma Media's and other associated companies' results, are expected to remain roughly same as in 2014