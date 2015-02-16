Feb 16 Euronext:

* Cards Off SA decided to proceed to a capital increase through an issue of new shares with preferential subscription rights

* Maximum number of Cards Off shares to be issued: 194,719,392

* Issue price for Cards Off shares: 0.01 euro per security

* Subscription ratio for Cards Off shares: 4 new shares for 1 right

* Subscription period for new cards off shares from Feb. 17 to March 16