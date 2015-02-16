Feb 16 Torre Industries Ltd :
* Made an offer to acquire 100 pct of total issued ordinary
shares in Set Point Group (Pty) Ltd
* For an upfront consideration of R370,000,000
* Consideration settled through issue of new Torre ordinary
shares at R5.00 per share
* Has obtained commitments from two leading BEE investment
groups to invest in co in a private placement of 82,013,329 new
Torre shares at R4.25 per share
* Following completion of acquisition and BEE issue, Torre
will have a total BEE shareholding of 26 pct
