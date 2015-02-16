Feb 16 Semperit Holding AG :

* Converts previously full consolidation of 50 pct joint venture investment at Siam Sempermed Corp. Ltd. (SSC), Thailand, to "at equity" method as of Dec. 31, 2014

* In consolidated income statement, revenue recognised is expected to be around 10 pct lower compared to full consolidation and ebit expected to be around 20 pct lower starting from 2015

* Management board is currently reviewing consolidation method of further joint venture companies