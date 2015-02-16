UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 16 Just Eat Plc :
* Acquisition of Sindelantal Mexico and increased stake in IF-JE joint venture
* Increases stake in IF-JE joint venture in Brazil to 30 pct
* Transaction is second time Just Eat has acquired a business from Sindelantal's founders and Seaya Ventures following purchase of Sindelantal in Spain in 2012
* Acquisition of 100 pct of share capital of Sindelantal Mexico, majority owned by Seaya Ventures
* Sindelantal's two founders, Diego Ballesteros and Evaristo Babe, will stay with business as country managers at Just Eat Mexico Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.