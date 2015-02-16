Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 16 Euronext:
* Login People SA to proceed to capital increase through an issue of 1,094,976 new shares with preferential subscription rights
* Subscription price of shares will be 1.82 euros ($2)
* Subscription period from Feb. 17 to Mar. 3 inclusive
* From Feb. 17 the subscription rights will be traded on Alternext Paris and they will be delisted on Mar. 4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8765 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order