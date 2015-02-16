Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 16 Advanced Ocular Sciences SA (former Emmerson Wierzytelnosci Hipoteczne SA) :
* Q4 net loss 102,967 zlotys ($28,124) versus a loss of 4.8 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6612 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order