* January consolidated sales 7.75 million euros, down 20 pct versus year ago

* Says according to preliminary estimated made by board of company unconsolidated sales of company in 2015 are expected to be at 84 million euros

Says according to preliminary estimated made by board of company consolidated sales in 2015 are expected to be at 100 million euros

