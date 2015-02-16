Feb 16 Linedata Services SA :

* FY revenue 158.0 million euros ($179.90 million) versus 160.3 million euros a year ago

* FY EBITDA 41.6 million euros versus 41.3 million euros a year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.65 euros per share, identical to that of 2013

* Maintains a conservative outlook on business activity for beginning of 2015

* Reaffirms its objective of a recovery in organic growth over full year