Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 16 Linedata Services SA :
* FY revenue 158.0 million euros ($179.90 million) versus 160.3 million euros a year ago
* FY EBITDA 41.6 million euros versus 41.3 million euros a year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.65 euros per share, identical to that of 2013
* Maintains a conservative outlook on business activity for beginning of 2015
* Reaffirms its objective of a recovery in organic growth over full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order