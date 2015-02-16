Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 16 Streamwide SA :
* FY revenue 9.3 million euros ($10.6 million) versus 10.8 million euros a year ago
* Sees break-even operating income in 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1MqSw1i Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order