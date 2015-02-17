UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 17 Curro Holdings Ltd
* Fy revenue up 52 pct to R1 bln
* Fy EBITDA up 68 pct to R192 mln
* Fy HEPS up 38 pct to 17.7 cents
* No dividends have been declared for period under review.
* Plans to raise R740 million through a fully underwritten rights offer. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.