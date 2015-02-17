Feb 17 Rezidor

* Q4 ebitda amounted to meur 14.8 (25.8), and ebitda margin decreased to 6.2% (10.9).

* Says proposes a dividend of eur 0.03 per share

* Q4 revenue increased by 0.8% to meur 238.0 (236.0).

* Q4 like-for-like ("l/l") revpar was up by 0.9%.

* Says "our route 2015 target of improving ebitda margin by 6 to 8 percentage points over actual results of 2011 remains unchanged, but the achievement will be delayed due to current business environment"

* Says "One-off costs related to a hotel closed for renovation and the challenging business climate in some of our key markets, especially Norway, had a negative impact on our financial performance in the fourth quarter"