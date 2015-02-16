BRIEF-Hyvision System signs contract worth 4.0 bln won
* Says it signed a 4.0 billion won contract with a China partner to provide CCM(Compact Camera Module) inspection equipment in Nanchang, China
Feb 16 Going Public Media AG :
* Expands M&A business
* Says it proposes to change company name to IGis System Co.,LTD from Kyung Bong Co.,LTD