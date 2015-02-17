Feb 17 Lem Holding SA :
* Sales of 64.7 million Swiss francs ($69 million), an EBIT
of 14.3 million francs and net profit of 11.7 million francs for
Q3 of 2014/15
* For first nine months of 2014/15 sales reached 196.2
million Swiss francs, EBIT was 43.9 million francs and net
profit was 33.1 million francs
* Confirmed outlook for full year 2014/15
* Maintains its sales forecast for a range of 250 million
francs to 260 million francs, compared with 245.6 million francs
in financial year 2013/14
* EBIT for full year 2014/15 is expected to be around 54
million Swiss francs, despite expected currency impact in Q4 of
2014/15
* Q3 bookings reached 63.8 million francs, an increase of
3.0 percent (Q2: 61.9 million francs)
