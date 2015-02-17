Feb 17 Basilea Pharmaceutica AG :
* Says FY 2014 net loss of 41.5 million Swiss francs($44.53
million)
* FY cash and short-term investments of 226 million francs
* Says FY 2014 total operating income 42.6 million francs
versus 41.4 million francs year ago
* In 2014, operating loss amounted to 41.8 million francs,
compared to 33.3 million francs in 2013
* Total operating expenses for 2015 are estimated at
approximately 9 million francs on average per month
* Average operating loss in 2015 is estimated at
approximately 4 million francs per month
