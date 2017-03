Feb 17 Rallye SA :

* Reports full year net loss group share of 32 million euros ($36.31 million) versus profit of 175 million euros a year ago

* Full year revenue is 49.2 billion euros versus 48.5 billion euros a year ago

* Recommends dividend of 1.83 euro per share, stable compared to 2013, payable on May 29

* Expects financial cost to improve by at least 40 million euros in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8813 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)