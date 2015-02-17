Feb 17 John Wood Group Plc

* FY total revenue of $7,616.4m up 7.8% on 2013 ($7,064.2m) and total EBITA of $549.6m up 3.1% on 2013 ($533.0m)

* Profit from continuing operations on an equity accounting basis before tax and exceptional items (but after tax on JV profits) up 10.9% at $414.5m (2013: $373.7m)

* FY adjusted EPS of 99.6 cents (2013: 98.6 cents)

* Total dividend of 27.5 cents per share (2013: 22.0 cents) up 25%

* Wood Group PSN production services strong EBITA growth of 30.4% driven by performance in U.S. shale

* Intention remains to increase U.S. dollar dividend per share from 2015 onwards by double digit percentage

* Anticipate performance in 2015 to demonstrate relative resilience in a challenging market

* Internal focus on efficiency is anticipated to lead to cost reductions and deferrals over $30m in comparison to 2014