Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 17 ICT Automatisering NV :
* Delivers process control systems for vaccine production at Bilthoven Biologicals
* Delivery includes new systems for the production of polio vaccines
* Bilthoven Biologicals has also closed multi-year contract with ICT for service and maintenance of production automation systems Source text: bit.ly/1A1JYZu Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order