Feb 17 Simcorp A/S :

* Simcorp A/S has today initiated a share buyback program for up to 10.0 million euros ($11.39 million), to be executed during period from Feb. 23 to Aug. 14, 2015

* Has appointed Danske Bank A/S as lead manager of buyback program

* Says maximum number of shares that can be bought is 500,000 shares of 1 Danish crown each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8780 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)