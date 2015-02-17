BRIEF-Russian Railways sign MoU with Islamic Republic of Iran Railways
* Says signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Islamic Republic of Iran Railways for strategic cooperation in the railways electrification
Feb 17 Alliance Pharma Plc
* Richard Wright has informed board of his intention to leave company, after nearly eight years as finance director
* Richard will remain in his role until May 31 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LAUSANNE, March 28 Glencore does not see further consolidation in agricultural commodities as straightforward and views a U.S. acquisition as less crucial than in the past, the group's agriculture chief said on Tuesday.