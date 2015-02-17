BRIEF-Russian Railways sign MoU with Islamic Republic of Iran Railways
* Says signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Islamic Republic of Iran Railways for strategic cooperation in the railways electrification
Feb 17 Kenmare Resources Plc
* Review of operations and staffing has resulted in identification of areas where cost efficiencies can be achieved
* Review will result in a focused reduction of employees at mine
* Redundancy process is expected to result in a reduction of 15-20% of mine's work force
LAUSANNE, March 28 Glencore does not see further consolidation in agricultural commodities as straightforward and views a U.S. acquisition as less crucial than in the past, the group's agriculture chief said on Tuesday.