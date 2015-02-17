Feb 17 Kenmare Resources Plc

* Review of operations and staffing has resulted in identification of areas where cost efficiencies can be achieved

* Review will result in a focused reduction of employees at mine

* Redundancy process is expected to result in a reduction of 15-20% of mine's work force