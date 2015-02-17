BRIEF-Russian Railways sign MoU with Islamic Republic of Iran Railways
* Says signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Islamic Republic of Iran Railways for strategic cooperation in the railways electrification
Feb 17 Groupe Eurotunnel SE :
* Subsidiary GB Railfreight signs 15-year contract with Serco
* Says contract will provide GBRf a turnover of nearly 100 million pounds ($153.62 million) over 15 years
* GBRf is committed to providing train drivers and locomotives as part of its franchise Caledonian Sleeper Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6510 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LAUSANNE, March 28 Glencore does not see further consolidation in agricultural commodities as straightforward and views a U.S. acquisition as less crucial than in the past, the group's agriculture chief said on Tuesday.